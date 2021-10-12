Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.6% over the last three years.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) by 470.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

