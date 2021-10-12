Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.6% over the last three years.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
