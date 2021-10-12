Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NAZ opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
