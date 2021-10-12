Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NAZ opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.25% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

