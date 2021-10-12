Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend payment by 94.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $107.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.75. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $82.35 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.