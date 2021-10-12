Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24,582.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,497 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $192.89 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.05 and a 200-day moving average of $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.