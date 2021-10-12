Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,936,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Catalent worth $316,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 231.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Catalent by 45.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Catalent by 337.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Catalent by 5.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $128.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,173 shares of company stock valued at $30,195,756. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

