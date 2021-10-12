Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.
GFI stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
