Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

GFI stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 9.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $9,552,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 644.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,240,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

