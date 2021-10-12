Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Downgraded by Barclays

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AVASF opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. Avast has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

