TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Shares of TMVWY stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. TeamViewer has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

