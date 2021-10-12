Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,350 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at $76,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $140,030.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,271 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $83,246.95. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 53,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,504.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,101 shares of company stock worth $1,555,878 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EGHT opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.13. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

