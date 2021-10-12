Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 7,400 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Globant worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $267.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.87 and a 200-day moving average of $246.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 151.39 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $173.34 and a 52-week high of $332.79.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

