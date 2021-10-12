LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,117 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $75,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after acquiring an additional 289,376 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 288,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 230,316 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,274,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after acquiring an additional 84,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.38. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.