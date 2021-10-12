LPL Financial LLC Has $87.40 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,225,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $87,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $75.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

