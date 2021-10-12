Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,943,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $323,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.