Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,054 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $54,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

