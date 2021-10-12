Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $57,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $4,593,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $164.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

