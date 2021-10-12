Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Veeva Systems worth $49,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,348 shares of company stock worth $6,094,708. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.65.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $284.20 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.01 and its 200 day moving average is $296.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.