Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 336,179 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,179 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of The Williams Companies worth $65,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after acquiring an additional 887,087 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $1,224,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 116.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 225,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 121,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 59.9% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 30,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.02.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.