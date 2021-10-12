Stifel Financial Corp Sells 9,022 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $72,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.71.

AXP opened at $173.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

