Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 51,245 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 709,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,245 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $84,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,287,000 after purchasing an additional 686,287 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,368,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE opened at $127.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average of $116.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $129.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

