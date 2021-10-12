Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 398,653 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398,653 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fortis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,148,000 after acquiring an additional 719,468 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Fortis by 46.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Fortis by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,750,000 after acquiring an additional 389,779 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,804,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,968,000 after acquiring an additional 38,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,310,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,101,000 after purchasing an additional 189,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

