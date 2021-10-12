Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 77.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188,112 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CGI were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CGI by 6.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after purchasing an additional 493,873 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 811,595 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CGI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,015,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,169 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in CGI by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,895,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,890,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,860,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after buying an additional 53,185 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $93.06. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. Analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIB. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

