Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $286,000 Position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) by 5,398.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of BCM stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Profile

