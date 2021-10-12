Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 6,673 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 17,560.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after buying an additional 1,307,565 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after buying an additional 11,101,482 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,340,000 after buying an additional 7,925,848 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,210,000 after buying an additional 456,656 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,365,000 after buying an additional 1,733,596 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

