Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.82. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.