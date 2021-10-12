Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 1,661 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 312,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 333.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,595,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1,019.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter worth $282,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWP opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.