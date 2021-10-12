National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.29.

NYSE NHI opened at $52.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $51.78 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 over the last 90 days. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

