Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.88.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

