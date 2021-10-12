Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 919 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Shares of LYB opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

