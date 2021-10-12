Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.12. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

