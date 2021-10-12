Camden National Co. (CAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on October 29th

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Camden National has increased its dividend payment by 43.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Camden National to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $720.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. Camden National has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $49.97.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden National stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Camden National worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

