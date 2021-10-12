American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on October 25th

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 43.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.48 and a 200 day moving average of $127.66.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

