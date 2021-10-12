The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by 76.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $14.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $201.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $204.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.59 and a 200-day moving average of $188.43. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

