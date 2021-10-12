Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Plans Dividend of GBX 42

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,514 ($19.78) on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,011 ($13.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,553.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,566.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBG shares. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

