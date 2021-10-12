Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 54.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JQC opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 219,493 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $75,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

