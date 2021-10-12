Contrasting Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -57.44% -18.95% -11.90% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Accolade and International Monetary Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 0 13 0 3.00 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accolade currently has a consensus price target of $55.25, indicating a potential upside of 50.30%.

Volatility & Risk

Accolade has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Accolade shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accolade and International Monetary Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $170.36 million 14.38 -$50.65 million ($1.65) -22.28 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accolade.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service, and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

