Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 23,496 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,879,000 after acquiring an additional 518,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 503.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 64,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.