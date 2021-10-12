Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 4,160 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.80. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.