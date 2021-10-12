10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

10x Genomics stock opened at $156.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.01 and its 200-day moving average is $175.02. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $275,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,181 shares of company stock worth $28,826,407. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

