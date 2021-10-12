Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 29,357 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

