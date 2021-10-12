Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 287 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,090 shares of company stock worth $81,409,403. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

CRWD opened at $244.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.41 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.04.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.