Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 441.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

MOS stock opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

