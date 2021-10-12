Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,972,000 after acquiring an additional 45,439 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 35,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $14,393,875 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

EW stock opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

