Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 3.8% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in NIO by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of NIO by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.82.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

