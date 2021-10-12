Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 47,876 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,876 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.30% of HollyFrontier worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in HollyFrontier by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HollyFrontier by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after acquiring an additional 476,697 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HFC opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

