Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.0% during the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 117,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,698,000 after acquiring an additional 285,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,114 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pinduoduo by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of -263.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.41.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

