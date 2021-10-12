KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KOSÉ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

KSRYY stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

