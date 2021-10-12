Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 180,929 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,929 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $285,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 247.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 47.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

