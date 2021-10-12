Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 63,899 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $308,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after acquiring an additional 238,735 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,919,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,421,000 after acquiring an additional 67,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,218,000 after acquiring an additional 41,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,170 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $78.88 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.74.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

