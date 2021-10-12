CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316,929 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.72% of CF Industries worth $411,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in CF Industries by 103.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CF Industries by 64.6% during the second quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 416,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after buying an additional 163,442 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 18.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $2,972,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

NYSE:CF opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $63.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.