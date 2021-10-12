ASOS (LON:ASC) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 134.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,680 ($87.27) price objective on ASOS in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,729.23 ($74.85).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,301 ($30.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,516.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,427.29. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 2,275 ($29.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

